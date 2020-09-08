Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications

Hay banking app

Appian announced that Hay, a new Australian headquartered fintech company offering fully digital banking, has chosen the Appian Low-code Automation Platform to digitise and automate all back-office processes. Hay has focused its Appian development around optimising customer support, accelerating service delivery, and reducing the complexity and manual burden associated with regulatory compliance.

Hay offers cloud-based mobile-first money management solutions to suit changing lifestyles of Australians. A full-featured digital transaction account and Visa card enables its customers to have better clarity through enriched payment data, make instant payments, easily track monthly spending and manage travel budgets with no foreign exchange or transaction fees – all in the convenience of a single smartphone app.

“Our objective at Hay is to deliver a world-class banking experience to our customers, and this requires not only a first-rate banking app, but also robust operational banking infrastructure that supports the app and covers both transactional banking and fraud,” explained Jason Latham, Chief Information Officer at Hay. “We chose the Appian platform to rapidly integrate all of our financial service workflows in one centralised digital location. Appian met our needs for speed, regulatory compliance, and flexibility to adapt our infrastructure as our business evolves.”

Appian unifies enterprise data, so customer service teams have a single and trusted view of the complete customer journey. The platform also automates many customer transactional workflows, providing a fast, seamless and mobile-first experience for customers.

Automating the checks required to carry out new customer onboarding due diligence, Appian interfaces with Hay’s onboarding process providing a world-class customer experience. Allowing customers to securely open an account in less than five minutes, which differentiates Hay from traditional banking providers that can take days or weeks.

“Exciting new companies like Hay are creating modern and highly adaptable banking experiences that meet growing calls from customers for personalisation and fully digital solutions,” said Luke Thomas, Regional Vice President APAC at Appian. “Adaptability and rapid deployment are at the core of what Appian provides. We are excited to support Hay in delivering its new mobile-first money management solution to customers.”

