Guidewire Software announced that ACI Worldwide, a global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution Partner.

Image: Guidewire Software has announced ACI Worldwide as new solution alliance partner. Photo: courtesy of IndypendenZ / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

The companies also announced that ACI’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

With the Ready for Guidewire accelerator, P&C insurers can quickly integrate ACI’s UP Bill Payment solution with Guidewire PolicyCenter, allowing them to provide their policyholders with easier ways to make payments, including one-time and recurring payments via credit card, debit card, or ACH.

ACI’s UP Bill Payment enables insurers to accommodate a multitude of ways a policyholder may want to pay their premium, and the integration with PolicyCenter means insurers can offer these options at the time the policy is sold or renewed. Additionally, insurers will be able to simplify PCI compliance as ACI collects, tokenizes and stores payment information leveraging its security capabilities.

“ACI is committed to helping organizations improve their customers’ experience while more easily ensuring PCI compliance,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Making our solution Guidewire-ready, and accessible from within PolicyCenter, allows insurers to provide their policyholders with many flexible payment options to best cater to their needs and preferences.”

The ACI Ready for Guidewire accelerator helps insurers:

Increase policyholder satisfaction by offering easier ways to pay premiums, such as one-time and recurring payments via credit card, debit card, or ACH;

Boost retention by securely capturing and storing policyholder payment information for convenient recurring and renewal payments; and

Simplify their compliance with rigorous PCI Data Security Standards.

ACI is developing additional Ready for Guidewire accelerators for Guidewire BillingCenter™ and ClaimCenter to serve the insurers’ payment requirements across the entire policyholder journey.

“We are pleased to welcome ACI to Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “ACI’s UP Bill Payment solution is helping companies around the world process payments efficiently and securely, while helping them to meet PCI compliance standards. We are pleased to bring these benefits to our mutual customers via the ACI Ready for Guidewire accelerator.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

Source: Company Press Release