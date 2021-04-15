Banks will be enabled to offer AI-driven conversational experiences over mobile devices

Grid Dynamics Launches Cutting Edge Mobile Digital Assistant for Banking. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a global provider of digital transformation consulting and development services, has launched a powerful new digital banking assistant solution. With this solution, banks will be able to offer AI-driven conversational experiences over mobile devices to enhance their customer’s banking experience.

Mobile devices are revolutionizing the banking industry with customers seeking to use a wider range of applications, with better ease of use, and more efficient access. However, many users still find mobile banking interfaces complex, cluttered, and frustrating to use, resulting in a high attrition rate. Banks and credit unions are increasingly focused on improving their offerings by delivering a best-in-class mobile experience to their customers.

Grid Dynamics’ digital assistant solution transforms a simple mobile banking app into a highly engaging and customizable financial advisor that supports interactions through voice, chat, or gestures making it easy for the customer to navigate and interact with the bank. The assistant’s powerful AI engine allows it to personalize the customer experience, self-learn, and adapt to the user’s natural language. Its microservices architecture enables straightforward integration with banks’ existing technologies through APIs, greatly reducing implementation time.

Max Martynov, Chief Technology Officer at Grid Dynamics, added: “Digital assistants based on conversational interfaces are quickly gaining adoption and becoming a powerful channel of customer engagement. With our solution, banks and credit unions can quickly add personalized experiences and conversational capability to their mobile apps and integrate with existing back-end platforms. This allows them to significantly enhance their customer experience, increase retention, and improve competitiveness with fintechs and Big Tech.”

Source: Company Press Release