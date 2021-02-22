The tech firm has joined with transportation software companies Passport and ParkMobile and is extending its contactless payment feature

Google pay for parking services rough maps. (Credit: Deepanker Verma from Pixabay.)

Google has unveiled a new feature that allows users in the US to pay for parking and public transport fares directly through Google Maps.

The tech giant has joined with transportation software companies Passport and ParkMobile and is extending its contactless payment feature.

Users are required to link their Google Pay account to the Google Maps app, to make contactless payments at parking meters in more than 400 cities across the US, said the company.

The company said: “Thanks to an integration with parking solutions providers Passport and ParkMobile, you can now easily pay your meter right from driving navigation in Maps and avoid touching the meter altogether.

“Simply tap on the ‘Pay for Parking’ button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap ‘Pay’.”

According to the company, the new functionality will save time for users and prevent them from touching public surfaces.

The new offering will enable users to plan their trip, buy tickets for public transport, and begin ride without needing to toggle between multiple apps.

The company intends to roll out the pay for parking service immediately on Android, across more than 400 cities in the US, with plans to introduce iOS soon.

Also, it is planning to expand its pay for transit service from Google Maps on Android, to 80 agencies across the world in the coming weeks.

Google added: “When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account.

“And in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps. Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board.”

Recently, Global Payments has entered into a multi-year partnership with Google to deliver advanced cloud-based products and capabilities.