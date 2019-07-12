UK-based payments network and technology platform GoCardless has selected Oracle NetSuite for the management and automation of core business processes.

Image: GoCardless has selected Oracle NetSuite to manage core business processes. Photo: courtesy of Oracle.

Oracle NetSuite will enable GoCardless to automate financial management and minimise the complexities of operating across multiple markets, currencies and tax laws.

GoCardless CFO Catherine Birkett said: “We can now report financial close faster and more accurately, quickly and easily setup new subsidiaries, and efficiently meet our stakeholders’ reporting requirements.

“This is incredibly valuable as we continue to expand into new markets and the best part about NetSuite is we now have a solution that will scale with our growth path for years to come.”

Leveraging NetSuite platform, GoCardless intends to increase the agility of its financial operations, which will help in expanding globally.

Oracle NetSuite will help the global direct debit network to have a unified view into the business and address the complexity to enter new international markets, as well as make decisions confidently and quickly.

NetSuite offers a suite of cloud-based applications, which comprise of financials/enterprise resource planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce.

Oracle claims that its NetSuite platform is used by more than 18,000 customers in 203 countries and dependent territories.

Oracle NetSuite EMEA vice president Nicky Tozer said: GoCardless has a very advanced business model that is changing the way organizations collect payments.

“As its network expands to cover North America, Australia and more than 30 European countries, GoCardless needed a single and scalable business platform that could support its future growth and that’s why it selected NetSuite.”

GoCardless processes $10bn (£8bn) payments each year for more than 40,000 businesses across the world.

With five offices in the UK, France, Australia, Germany, and the US, the company serves different clients ranging from multinational corporations to SMBs.

Earlier this month, GoCardless has announced DocuSign as its new customer. DocuSign helps businesses connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

With the latest move, DocuSign’s clients will now be able to subscribe using GoCardless, as an alternative option to credit/debit cards and PayPal.