Together the companies are launching the PaySec Day roadshow across major cities in Latin America and the Caribbean throughout the year

Image: GM Security Technologies and Visa collaborate to promote payment security in Latin America and the Caribbean. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

GM Security Technologies (GMST), a global leader in cybersecurity, and Visa, the global technology payments company, announced today that they will work together to accelerate the adoption of secure, compliant and trustworthy digital payment eco-systems in Latin America and the Caribbean. The companies will be hosting a regional roadshow to educate issuers, merchants, acquires, and third party processors (TPP) around the region on the importance of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance validation solutions, cybersecurity enablement and payment security training.

PCI DSS ongoing compliance is a requirement for all organizations that store, process and/or transmit payment card information. Visa is a founding member of the PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council) along with other major payment card brands.

The work with Visa bolsters GMST’s leadership in the payment security field, underpinned by the companies working together to accelerate the adoption of safe, reliable and compliant digital payment models for consumers and merchants. Now, issuing, acquiring and TPP institutions will have more access to Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention subject matter expertise, tools and techniques, which can lower operational costs and improve security. Merchants and Fintechs will also benefit from the GMST state-of-the-art security as a service toolset improving efficiency, control and choice, which together will help drive increased sales.

Together the companies are launching the PaySec Day roadshow across major cities in Latin America and the Caribbean throughout the year. The PaySec Day initiative is designed as a thought leadership and educational forum building awareness on PCI DSS Compliance and digital risk management work streams. The PaySec Day series kicks off in Santiago de Chile on October 9, 2019 – followed by more cities later this year through 2020.

“Working with GM Security Technologies, we believe we can offer our clients a simplified path to Cybersecurity enablement and PCI DSS compliance validation,” said Eduardo Perez, SVP & Regional Risk Officer for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean. “We are delighted to be working closely with GMST, a leader in payment card security compliance and digital risk management.”

“We are excited to begin a new chapter with Visa, providing a framework for our companies to work together enabling and securing the digital payment landscape across all vectors of the model” said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President GM Security Technologies. “GMST Digital Risk and Compliance suite is specifically geared to help businesses understand and achieve PCI DSS compliance and strengthening their cybersecurity posture.”

Source: Company Press Release