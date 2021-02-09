As part of the partnership, Global Payments will move its merchant acquiring technology to Google Cloud and provide merchant acquiring services to Google

Google's headquarters, the Googleplex. (Credit: The Cristiano Tomás/Wikipedia.)

US-based financial technology services provider Global Payments has entered into a multi-year partnership with Google to deliver advanced cloud-based products and capabilities.

Under the partnership, Global Payments will move its merchant acquiring technology to Google Cloud. It would help Google to extend its global market reach, by providing merchant acquiring services.

Global Payments and Google Cloud would jointly undertake a series of strategic go-to-market and co-sell activities.

Also, the companies would collaborate on product development to further enhance the suite of cloud-based solutions for merchants on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “As digital commerce evolves, Global Payments is building its computing and merchant solutions capabilities on Google Cloud.

“This partnership will help merchants run and grow their businesses globally with speed, scale, and innovation. Together, we’re excited to support customers in turning their business and technology aspirations into reality.”

As part of the partnership, Google’s public APIs will be integrated with Global Payments’ software and payments ecosystem.

The APIs include Google Workspace, Google My Business, Google Ads and other technologies partnership.

The integration is expected to enable Global Payments’ merchant customers to digitally access different software-as-a-service offerings.

The offerings include data and analytics, omnichannel ordering, payments, collaboration suite, email marketing, online presence and reputation management, loyalty, gift card, point-of-sale, capital access and payroll solutions.

The digital offerings are planned to be delivered through Global Payments’ secure cloud-native operating environment, which is integrated with Google’s technology.

Also, Global Payments is expected to migrate most of its merchant acquiring technology to Google Cloud, making its operating environment simple, enhance performance and drive significant cost efficiencies.

Under the partnership, Global Payments will become a worldwide merchant acquiring provider to Google, and Google will leverage Global Payments’ Unified Commerce Platform for acceptance technology for its diverse payments needs.

Global Payments chief executive officer Jeff Sloan said: “We are delighted to embark on this transformational journey with Google to further enhance our industry-leading merchant solutions ecosystem with additional scale, reach and speed of market to seamlessly deliver new innovative, digital technologies to customers worldwide.

“This unique partnership will accelerate our technology-enabled, software-driven strategy and further enhance our position as the partner of choice for all manner of merchants worldwide.”

