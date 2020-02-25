Deal brings real-time data intelligence to financial processing and Glantus will integrate its automation and AI in the VCR and AP audit services offered to large enterprises

Glantus acquires vendor credit recovery leader JPD Financial. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Glantus a global provider of financial automation and data intelligence solutions, is today announcing that it has acquired JPD Financial, the industry leader in Vendor Credit Recovery services. The acquisition will bring new levels of automation and AI to credit recovery and financial processing offered to global businesses and shared services units.

The acquisition of JPD Financial creates a business with a turnover of approximately $12m, and brings global service delivery expertise to the Glantus family of companies.

JPD Financial is a trusted partner to Fortune 1000 companies, having led the way in Vendor Credit Recovery services over the past 30 years. This unique service returns millions of dollars to the bottom line of JPD Financial customers each year, while improving long term supplier relationships. In recent years it has extended its services offering to include Accounts Payable Auditing and Master Data Cleansing. JPD Financial serves North American customers from its headquarters in San Jose and European customers from its operations in the UK.

Glantus, which is based in Dublin and also has a presence in London, has delivered advanced automation solutions to the Accounts Payable function since its inception. The company’s blue chip clients include Europcar, Applegreen, Hertz, Hydrogen, Deloitte, Barclays and Paddy Power Betfair.

“This acquisition significantly deepens our ability to serve global organisations at scale,” said Maurice Healy, Founder of Glantus. “It propels Glantus forward in our ambition to drive the future of financial processing with real-time data intelligence”

The advanced data platform from Glantus, combined with the expertise in service delivery from JPD Financial, will deliver significant benefits to existing customers and accelerate the delivery of innovative new financial processing solutions.

“JPD customers are increasingly looking at automation and AI to drive further efficiencies in their financial processes,” said John Doyle, President and CEO of JPD Financial. “With Glantus, JPD now has the advanced technology platform and the team behind it to deliver these new services.”

Source: Company Press Release