In connection with the closing, Providence and the subsidiary banks of each of CCF and HBI will merge, and the combined bank will be renamed Heritage Southeast Bank

Image: Georgia community banks have cleared regulatory hurdles for merger. Photo: courtesy of Robert-Owen-Wahl from Pixabay.

CCF Holding Company (CCF), Heritage Bancorporation (HBI) and Providence Bank (Providence) jointly announced that they have received regulatory approvals for their merger of equals as well as shareholder approval from each of the three organizations.

The merger is expected to close on September 1, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Customers will experience continuity with the same bankers and locations through the closing. In connection with the closing, Providence and the subsidiary banks of each of CCF and HBI will merge, and the combined bank will be renamed Heritage Southeast Bank.

The combined bank will continue to operate under the “Providence,” “Heritage Bank” and “The Heritage Bank” brand names, with their existing executive management teams, in their traditional markets of Alpharetta, South Atlanta and South Georgia/Northeast Florida, respectively.

Additionally, the existing customer bases of each current bank are expected to benefit over time from increased product offerings and lending capacity and access to greater resources as a result of the merger. The combined bank is expected to have approximately $1.2 billion in total assets.

CCF Holding Company serves as the holding company for Heritage Bank, headquartered in Jonesboro, GA. With more than $500 million in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its six full-service offices. CCF’s stock is traded on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “OTCQX: CCFH.” For additional information, contact CEO Leonard A. Moreland or CFO Mary Jo Jester at 770-478-8881.

Heritage Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for The Heritage Bank headquartered in Hinesville, GA which has offices throughout Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida. With more than $530 million in assets, the bank is a low-cost core deposit franchise. For additional information, contact CEO Brian L. Smith or CFO Phil Resch at 1-800-624-6452.

Providence Bank is the only community bank locally chartered in the Alpharetta/Milton community with assets of more than $80 million. Established in 2006, Providence Bank offers a wide array of banking solutions that include personal and business loan and deposit products as well as the latest in mobile and online banking products.

Source: Company Press Release