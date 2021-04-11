Gebo Group Provides Expanded Market Making Services to Crypto.com

Gebo and Crypto.com Announce Expanded Relationship. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Gebo Group LLC and Crypto.com are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement to expand their existing relationship. Gebo will continue to support Crypto.com exchange by providing even more expanded market making services. Gebo will now make markets on Crypto.com in even more tokens and asset pairs.

Gebo Group has recently launched it’s defi network launch facility, Starport (starport.io) and has announced it’s launch of the Immersive Network – an extended reality real-world entertainment destination whose financial operations are recorded on an oracle enabled blockchain.

“We have been extremely happy with our relationship with Crypto.com to date,” said Gebo co-founder James Wines. “It’s a sophisticated and fair exchange that has made many technological and efficiency advancements in the industry that we have been excited to be a part of. We look forward to even more exciting opportunities to come.”

This announcement coincides with the recent transition of trading legend Ron Pasternak from Strategic Consultant to active Head of Gebo’s market making desk.

“Gebo is doing it right. They have the technology, the expertise and imagination to be the premier liquidity provider in the crypto space.” said Mr. Pasternak.

Source: Company Press Release