Gala Technology, Paysafe collaborate to offer advanced payment solution. (Credit: Pixabay/bertholdbrodersen)

UK-based secure digital payment solutions provider Gala Technology has partnered with Paysafe, an international online payments platform, to offer multi-channel payment solution.

Gala Technology provides Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payment solution SOTpay.

SOTpay helps cardholders to complete the secure remote transactions, while remaining in control of their sensitive card information on their personal device.

The fully authenticated and PCI DSS compliant transactions are said to negate the risk of fraud-related chargebacks and associated costs for the merchant.

Gala Technology commercial director Steven Jones said: “We are thrilled to partner with Paysafe to help provide their merchants with secure and PCI DSS compliant transactions across multiple channels.

“Our cloud-based technology does not require any additional hardware or integration, or any amends to existing telephony and network infrastructure, which means that deployment can be swift and incredibly cost effective. It’s perfect for remote working environments.”

Paysafe will enable merchants to process PCI DSS compliant payments

The partnership would enable Paysafe to provide merchants with the ability to process secure and PCI DSS compliant payment transactions across a number of channels including telephone, email, SMS and social media platforms.

Paysafe, which has more than 20 years of online payment experience, delivers services through an integrated platform.

The company processes annualised transactional volumes of over $85bn and supports 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Paysafe Europe acquiring head Garreth Dorree said: “We pride ourselves on our ability to adapt and leverage new technology to meet the needs of our customers. Our product portfolio is consistently evolving and these unprecedented times have prompted demand for new, alternative ways to pay and accept payments.

“We’re pleased to be working with Gala Technology to respond to this shift and maintain our ongoing commitment to provide an unrivalled portfolio of proprietary solutions for our clients.”