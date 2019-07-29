Through this partnership, FrenchFounders' members will benefit from expert advice and a single window in around ten countries

Image: FrenchFounders, BNP Paribas Wealth Management form partnership to support decision makers in international mobility. Photo: courtesy of BNP Paribas.

FrenchFounders, a Business Club bringing together more than 4000 CEOs, top executives, French-speaking entrepreneurs and investors all over the world, and BNP Paribas Wealth Management are building a strategic partnership to support FrenchFounders members and all decision makers in their international mobility in managing their assets.

Through this partnership, FrenchFounders’ members will benefit from expert advice and a single window in around ten countries.

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is strengthening its global support for expatriates with a dedicated offer.

“International mobility causes many financial upheavals and may have a significant impact on an expatriate’s asset management, day-to-day banking operations and international transfers. In our community, we are often asked about banking and wealth management support during an expatriation or repatriation,” explains Benoit Buridant, co-founder and CEO of FrenchFounders, “BNP Paribas Wealth Management, through its European anchoring and international coverage, is positioning itself as a preferred contact to guide members of FrenchFounders on these specific issues.”

“We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with FrenchFounders. We are committed to being the privileged banking partner of their network of French-speaking decision makers and to providing them with our support and expertise around the world through our single window approach. As such, we have strengthened our global support mechanism for expatriates with a dedicated offer covering around ten countries. We are therefore able to meet all of their wealth management needs: from day-to-day banking to credit and succession planning,” says Sofia Merlo, co-CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

“We leverage our international network to offer our clients the best possible experience in their international mobility. In the country where they travel, we can advise them on their financial needs thanks to our solid local market knowledge. We are able to manage their assets in line with their long term objectives while creating bridges between their professional and private wealth,” adds Vincent Lecomte, co-CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

Source: Company Press Release