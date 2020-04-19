New integration enables FreedomPay to offer Google Pay across all its eCommerce solutions, providing seamless payments in a merchant's app, website, and in-store

FreedomPay integrates with Google Pay to support next level ecommerce payments. (Credit: 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay)

FreedomPay, a leading consumer-centric commerce platform has integrated support for Google Pay, the fast, simple and secure way to pay on sites, and in apps, using the cards saved to your Google Account, to provide seamless payments across its full range of eCommerce solutions, in both Android applications and in browsers via FreedomPay’s Hosted Payment Controls (HPC).

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform will now enable eCommerce transactions for Android users who are making purchases in applications using cards stored within their Google Pay account. This can be done on the merchant website regardless of browser or operating system or within an Android app, with FreedomPay securely integrating to the Google Payments API on the merchant’s behalf. Google Pay users will also have the option to make in-store purchases by enabling contactless payments at the point of sale by accessing their mobile wallet.

“With the use of mobile and online payments continuing to rise, consumers shopping on the thousands of merchants operating on FreedomPay’s global commerce platform will now be able to purchase seamlessly by using Google Pay,” said Steve Klebe, Business Development at Google. “Together, Google Pay and FreedomPay will raise the bar for merchants and customers with even greater variety, flexibility and functionality.”

Chris Kronenthal, President & CTO of FreedomPay added: “With FreedomPay’s globally recognized eComm solution, our customers can quickly and easily pay any number of ways online, or in-store. Teaming up with Google Pay is truly about bringing seamless, secure payments to our joint customer’s apps and websites.”

