ALDI Nord has been a client of Fiserv for 15 years. (Credit: Pixabay/Maria_Domnina)

Payments and financial services technology company Fiserv has been selected by ALDI Nord to enable all in-store card payments across its operations in German market.

The international retail enterprise ALDI Nord said that its decision to transfer its entire in-store acquiring volume to a new provider is based on the interest of its customers in Germany.

Fiserv has already started processing payments for more than 2,250 ALDI Nord locations in Germany shortly after the agreement was signed.

The company is processing the payments through TeleCash from First Data.

ALDI Nord finance head Sven Schulze said: “Fiserv is a trusted, proven provider in the payments industry, and when we were faced with sudden market changes, we knew we could turn to them for our acquiring needs.

“The excellent cooperation between our companies enabled us to pivot to a new in-store card payment solution with impressive speed, and do so without any disruption to our business.”

ALDI Nord and Fiserv have been partners for 15 years

The addition of in-store acquiring in Germany extends the growing relationship between ALDI Nord and Fiserv.

ALDI Nord has been a client of Fiserv for 15 years.

In November last year, Fiserv was chosen to power the global launch of ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD’s first online ordering capabilities for home delivery, ALDI liefert.

Fiserv EMEA head John Gibbons said: “Growing our longstanding relationship with ALDI Nord is a testament to the strong partnership we have built during the past 15 years.

“With Fiserv, ALDI Nord is enabling a seamless commerce experience across payment channels, and empowering ALDI customers to make purchases in the way they prefer.”

Fiserv is a global payments and financial technology provider serving clients including banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.