Fiserv's office in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Credit: Wikipedia/M.O. Stevens)

US-based financial technology provider Fiserv has acquired Bypass Mobile, an independent software vendor (ISV) and innovator in enterprise point-of-sale systems, for an undisclosed amount.

Bypass provides back office management tools and data engines for sports and entertainment venues, food service management providers and national restaurant chains.

The acquisition will allow Fiserv to empower its next generation of omni-commerce capabilities to enable enterprise businesses to provide enhanced customer experience across physical and digital channels.

The integration of Bypass technology is expected to create secure purchasing experiences through connected devices.

The deal will also enable businesses to work with a single provider and provide them with improved operational efficiency, enhanced security and a more complete picture of customer interactions.

Fiserv global business solutions senior group president Devin McGranahan said: “Adding Bypass to our portfolio will make it easier for our clients to realise their digital transformation strategy, delivering interactions their customers are demanding.

“With this combination, we will improve the omni-commerce experience for businesses and their customers, making it easier and more efficient to pay for goods and services. We look forward to working with Brandon and the Bypass team to make omni-commerce smoother and simpler for clients and their customers.”

Bypass software is integrated into Fiserv technology in more than 50 stadiums and arenas

The acquisition is built on the existing relationship through which Bypass software is integrated into Fiserv technology across 50 major stadiums and arenas.

Bypass CEO Brandon Lloyd said: “We have long admired Fiserv and their commitment to delivering continuous innovation on behalf of their clients.

“In an age of increasing customer expectations, it is critical that businesses have a robust and easy-to-use omni-commerce platform. In combination with Fiserv, we will help businesses accept payments efficiently while continuing to meet customer expectations by providing a variety of payment options.”