FirstClose delivers simplified vendor management by consolidating vendors and products into its FirstClose ONE™ cloud-based end-to-end platform

FirstClose integrates with Temenos Infinity Loan Origination. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

FirstClose, Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions for banks and credit unions nationwide, has partnered with Temenos, the banking software company. With the integration of the FirstClose ONE™ platform into Temenos Infinity Loan Origination, customers can order instant and bundled reports on credit, flood, valuation, tax and title directly from the loan origination system.

Temenos Infinity is the market-leading digital product driving customer acquisition and digital banking engagement. This digital front office product delivers seamless, compelling customer interactions through an ecosystem of cross-industry fintechs allowing financial institutions to offer an omnichannel experience. With more than 90 pre-integrated solutions from third-party vendors in the U.S., Temenos Infinity allows users to leverage automation tools such as FirstClose’s SMART Select. This tool uses intelligence logic to automatically select the best title vendor within each financial institution’s unique lending footprint. With this integration, Temenos Infinity customers also have access to FirstClose’s automated ordering, which is customized to mimic a lender’s underwriting product matrix, streamlining the loan fulfillment process.

This technology integration gives Temenos Infinity customers the ability to significantly speed up turnaround times and reduce costs, ensuring they stay profitable and keep borrowers happy. These efficiency gains also help financial institutions stay competitive, regardless of the current market conditions. Now more than ever, financial institutions need technology that empowers them to be agile and respond to the evolving needs of banking customers as they arise. FirstClose also has several solutions to help lenders navigate the temporary restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping consumers and agents safe through “no contact” services.

“We are always looking for ways to make lenders’ jobs simpler and partnering with Temenos presented a great opportunity to share the benefits of FirstClose ONE,” said Tim Smith, CRO and co-founder of FirstClose. “We always enjoy working with other innovative companies that recognize the need to constantly improve efficiencies, and we are honored they chose us to help them accomplish that.”

“We are pleased to partner with FirstClose to provide enhanced settlement services,” said Kelly Carthy, VP of Partner Management at Temenos. “This integration will enable financial institutions to place orders with FirstClose and complete the origination process all within Temenos Infinity. Our clients will benefit from a single system of record with a 360-degree account holder view, and a simple, seamless process. Within Temenos Infinity, they will now have access to FirstClose’s 12 real estate services to complete a wider number and variety of lending products and services, all from one screen, better enabling them to expand their loan portfolio. We are delighted to partner with FirstClose in support of our mission to make originations as fast and easy as possible.”

Source: Company Press Release