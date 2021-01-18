Payment Alliance International (PAI) is the nation's largest, privately-held provider of ATMs, offering ATM portfolio management tools and services

First National Bank Partners with PAI and Royal Farms. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), Payment Alliance International (PAI) and Royal Farms have announced a new partnership agreement deploying more than 190 FNB-branded PAI ATMs in 93 Royal Farms convenience stores throughout Maryland and in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas. These machines increase FNB’s multi-state ATM network by more than 30 percent.

Building on FNB’s strategy to enhance its market presence, the agreement enables the Company to connect cash distribution services with a robust online and mobile banking offering, providing convenient access to essential banking products and services throughout a broader geographic region. In addition to withdrawals, transfers and balance inquiries, several of the Royal Farms FNB ATMs will also feature check and cash depositing capabilities to provide customers with even greater flexibility and convenience.

“We continually take steps to optimize our banking channels, and view ATM service as an efficient way to supplement our branches and digital tools to add value for our customers,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. “This partnership agreement increases our penetration in communities and urban neighborhoods across Maryland and in the Baltimore and D.C. metropolitan markets, delivering much-needed access to impactful banking services at convenient physical locations.”

“As the largest privately held ATM portfolio management company in the U.S., we assist a wide range of financial institutions and companies to provide cash access to their customers wherever they are. This partnership allows First National Bank to increase its physical ATM presence to better meet the current and future financial needs of its client base,” said Jeffery B. Keith, Chief Operations Officer for PAI.

Frank Schilling, Marketing and Merchandising Director at Royal Farms added, “We are always looking for new ways to improve the customer experience, especially in our home state, and this partnership accomplishes that. We appreciate the opportunity to work with FNB and PAI in providing convenient banking access to our guests.”

The FNB-branded ATMs are expected to be operational beginning in February 2021. This new partnership, which builds on FNB’s recent announcement that it doubled its ATM presence in Ohio, increases FNB’s total ATM count to nearly 800 machines, part of an expansive physical network including hundreds of branches operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. To find an FNB branch or ATM, use the ATM and Branch Locator at fnb-online.com.

Source: Company Press Release