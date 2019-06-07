The Fintech Alliance aims to promote financing opportunities for UK disruptors by connecting its members to venture capital through Delio's digital platform

Fintech Alliance partnership with Delio will help UK disruptors access financing

Access to funding for UK fintech start-ups is set to get easier following a partnership agreement between the Fintech Alliance and digital investment platform Delio.

The tie-up will enable financial disruptors that have become members of the Alliance to attract investment through Delio’s private investment hub.

The Fintech Alliance – which will officially launch on 10 June – is a government-backed membership scheme designed to strengthen UK fintech by uniting the diverse aspects of the sector and providing an online portal through which firms and investors can collaborate.

Wales-based Delio is an infrastructure-as-a-service company for private assets, which will work alongside the Alliance to provide a platform through which fintech start-ups can engage with potential investors and gain access to venture funding.

Fintech Alliance chairman Alastair Lukies said: “The Alliance is here for the whole of the UK so we are thrilled to have such a prominent Welsh fintech, Delio, on board, helping us build a crucial functionality into our platform.”

Fintech Alliance members will be able to access funding through Delio’s platform

Delio already provides technology services to financial institutions like Barclays and ING, and this partnership will connect companies that are members of the Fintech Alliance with the funding opportunities they need to grow their business.

Community members will be able to post information about a project they want funding and then track investor engagement, while also interacting directly with investors that show interest.

Delio CEO and co-founder Gareth Lewis said: “We already work with a wide range of firms to provide effective digital private market solutions.

“Given the importance of the UK fintech sector, we are really excited to provide the Fintech Alliance with our platform.

“Using it will help companies and investors match the best funding opportunities and, in turn, power the continued growth of UK fintech.”

Fintech Alliance designed to consolidate UK’s position as a global ‘fintech powerhouse’

The Fintech Alliance was announced in April by UK Chancellor Philip Hammond as a collaboration between HM Treasury and the Department of International Trade – aimed a consolidating the UK’s status as a world-leading “fintech powerhouse” in the face of growing international competition.

Fintech is currently worth more than £7bn to the UK economy, and industry association Tech Nation recently confirmed the country as the world’s most attractive destination for fintech investment.

The Alliance was conceived as a way to strengthen this position, and to make it easier for growing fintech companies to gain access to the support and funding opportunities they need to succeed.

As well as connecting with potential investors, these firms will be able to share knowledge and news, and gain access to industry expertise and insight to support their growth.

Individuals can register to the organisation for free, while businesses will pay a subscription fee.