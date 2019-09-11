The acquisition of Delego expands EVO’s existing portfolio of ERP integrations to include SAP enterprise application software

EVO Payments, a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today that it has acquired Delego Software (“Delego”), a provider of best-in-class integrated payment solutions for merchants leveraging SAP’s ERP solutions.

Founded in 1997 as an SAP consulting business, Delego has evolved into one of the largest providers of SAP integrated payments for B2B customers. Previously, EVO and Delego co-marketed their solutions through a strategic partnership, allowing EVO’s B2B customers to benefit from Delego’s SAP integrations and payment enablement solutions.

The acquisition of Delego expands EVO’s existing portfolio of ERP integrations to include SAP enterprise application software, broadening EVO’s proprietary B2B payments offering to new and existing customers. Further, the simplified integration creates a more compelling end-to-end solution for SAP merchants looking to automate receivables and streamline the payment workflow.

“We are excited to announce EVO’s acquisition of Delego,” stated Brendan Tansill, EVO’s President, the Americas. “Delego brings us additional integrations and product capabilities, enhancing our B2B offering on a worldwide basis. We look forward to leveraging Delego’s secure cloud-based solutions as part of our B2B payments offering as this underpenetrated market continues to experience significant growth.”

“We are thrilled to take this next step in our relationship with EVO,” said Scott Johns, Delego’s President and CEO. “EVO’s strong sales focus and partner relationships will allow us to expand our distribution to new customers. Additionally, our streamlined integrated payments solution will improve the experience of our existing customers.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

