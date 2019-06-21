Equisoft, a provider of digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management, has acquired Grendel, a developer of customer relationship management (CRM) platform for the wealth management industry, for an undisclosed amount.

Equisoft stated that the acquisition of Grendel could strengthen its presence in the US and particularly in the CRM and wealth technology verticals.

Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania and founded in 2004, Grendel specialises in the financial services industry, by offering a wide variety of industry connections and relationships.

Its flagship application suite Grendel is a web-based and mobile practice management solution built for financial advisors, broker-dealers, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients.

The firm’s modules include exhaustive client information management, compliance management, wealth management, email and file archive, account aggregation, client portal, practice management tools, advanced analytics capabilities and more.

Grendel CEO Aaron Guidotti said: “Our team is thrilled to become part of Equisoft, and we couldn’t be more excited as to what that means for our customers.

“Equisoft is a fast-growing global powerhouse – and the resulting combination of our respective platforms is an ecosystem unmatched in our industry. This is a win-win that will allow us to evolve while staying true to the mission that has guided us so far: making advisors’ lives easier.”

Grendel has a lineup of partnerships with custodians and other third-party data providers, which provide comprehensive CRM-centric systems to advisors.

Using the platform’s integrations, advisors can manage client relationships, carry out trades, handle compliance tasks, generate performance reports and e-sign documents, all on one place.

Equisoft’s CEO Luis Romero said: “Grendel has a feature-rich, scalable CRM platform and a solid client base in the US.

“Their solution will be a great complement to our own CRM, which is more insurance focused, and their clients will in turn benefit from our broad suite of related products, such as WealthElements.”

Last month, Equisoft and its partner Humania Assurance launched a new solution for financial advisors. The solution is a turnkey, targeted email marketing platform for financial advisors and integrates directly with Kronos Finance, a CRM software used by more than 12,000 advisors in Canada.