The acquisition establishes EP Wealth’s presence in Texas and enhances its investment management and strategic wealth planning expertise

EP Wealth Advisors acquires International Research & Asset Management. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic/Pixabay.)

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), a leading independent registered investment adviser that specializes in client-centric financial planning and investment management services, announced its acquisition of International Research & Asset Management, Inc. (“International Research”). The acquisition establishes EP Wealth’s presence in Texas and enhances its investment management and strategic wealth planning expertise.

Based in Dallas, International Research has provided high-quality financial planning for its clients for nearly 30 years. The firm achieved success as a result of its commitment to personalized client service, customized strategies and investor education. Brett Anderson, who served as CEO and Principal of International Research, will assume the role of Regional Director at EP Wealth. Michael Stillman and Sheri Nelson will also join the EP Wealth team.

“We have built our business on providing our clients with independent, transparent and unbiased financial advice, and as we looked to the future of our business, it was essential that our partner share this philosophy,” said Anderson. “EP Wealth stood out among the competitors as a firm that prioritizes its clients and delivers high-quality service.”

The addition of International Research marks EP Wealth’s expansion into Dallas and positions the firm for future growth in the region.

“The International Research team has worked diligently to establish a strong presence in Dallas and develop a reputation for executing on their clients’ needs and goals,” noted Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, President and CEO of EP Wealth. “That work ethic and dedication to helping clients is what put this partnership in motion, and as a team, we hope to continue to add to the level of trust they’ve built in the region.”

The acquisition marks the latest transaction in a period of strategic growth for EP Wealth. Since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) in July 2017, EP Wealth has completed 10 acquisitions in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois and Texas. Most recently, the firm announced its acquisition of Guidant Wealth Advisors in Palatine, Illinois.

“The wealth management industry continues to see record levels of transactions, and EP Wealth is among the leaders in the industry,” commented John Copeland, Managing Partner at WPCG. “This particular partnership will enable EP Wealth to deliver its services to a new geography and continue to drive its growth.”

The acquisition closed Feb. 3, 2020, and will increase EP Wealth’s assets under management by more than $394 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release