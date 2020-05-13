Envestnet is a provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, that empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients

Envestnet partners with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, one of Canada’s preeminent wealth management firms and a division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF), will provide its advisors and internal portfolio managers with access to Envestnet’s unified advice platform.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s advisors will be among the first in Canada to fully harness the seamless, in-depth data analytics capabilities of Envestnet’s Enterprise Portal, in order to provide holistic, bespoke data-driven client solutions that embody the future of financial planning and advice. Envestnet’s unified managed account (UMA) structure also allows Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s internal portfolio managers to seamlessly integrate third-party discretionary accounts into their diversified global portfolios, while significantly reducing the associated administrative burden.

“The innovative, intuitive technology powering the Envestnet unified advice platform gives Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management a powerful tool with which to drive their business forward and get out in front of a fast-evolving industry,” said Louis D’Addario, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Business Development at Envestnet. “We have always looked to expand our customer footprint in North America beyond the U.S., and Canaccord Genuity is an ideal partner to work with as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Canadian market.”

“Our partnership with Envestnet puts Canaccord Genuity at the forefront of wealth management in Canada, where high-tech and high-touch intersect,” said Stuart Raftus, President of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Canada. “The Envestnet platform represents a significant step forward in our ability to provide integrated, customized client solutions, and moves us to the forefront of what is currently offered in the Canadian market. We are excited to roll out the Envestnet capabilities to our advisors and their clients.”

Source: Company Press Release