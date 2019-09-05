Cache Bank & Trust chose Elevations because it’s aligned with CBT’s culture to provide the best, personalized service for its customers, employees and community

Image: Elevations Credit Union plans to acquire assets of Cache Bank & Trust. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Elevations Credit Union and Cache Bank & Trust (CBT) announce that Elevations intends to acquire the assets of CBT.

“We are fulfilling Elevations’ long-term vision of serving northern Colorado and this will allow us to expand our commercial lending, business banking, consumer banking and mortgage capabilities even further in both Larimer and Weld counties,” said Gerry Agnes, President and CEO of Elevations Credit Union. “We look forward to our two community-minded institutions coming together to better serve the expanding membership.”

“We didn’t go into this deal lightly,” stated Byron Bateman, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board for CBT. “We know Elevations is best suited to make long-term investments to ensure our customers have the financial solutions that are right for them, and we are confident this will be a great opportunity for all involved.”

Cache Bank & Trust chose Elevations because it’s aligned with CBT’s culture to provide the best, personalized service for its customers, employees and community. They can rest assured that Elevations plans to preserve the local, community-minded culture in Greeley and Fort Collins, while providing even more opportunities for employees and clients.

“We anticipate very little change for our new members, except in ways that will improve their lives,” said Kate Brown, Elevations Board Chair. “Members will have access to more branches and ATMs, as well as a wide range of products and services in the future.”

Elevations remains committed to all members and will only be strengthened by the acquisition of CBT, which has a similar relationship-focused business approach. This acquisition will allow Elevations to expand its presence in northern Colorado and better serve all current members, while resulting in better banking access for CBT’s customers as well.

“This would mark the first credit union acquisition of a community bank in Colorado,” remarked Michael Bell, Howard & Howard attorney and industry expert. “Credit union acquisitions of community banks have been accelerating over the past few years, and they have proven to be strategic and smart moves for the combined organizations.”

It’s anticipated the acquisition will be finalized in the first quarter of 2020, with a full integration of the two operations in the third quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Combined, the organization would have approximately $2.20 billion in assets and 141,700 members.

Elevations was advised by Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC as legal counsel. CBT was advised by Stinson LLP as legal counsel.

Source: Company Press Release