Dzing launched new Banking App. (Credit: Pixabay/William Iven)

UK-based electric money and payment services provider Dzing has launched a new mobile payment application (app) for international students, remote freelancers, overseas workers, and travellers.

The new Dzing app, which is available on Android and iOS, will offer its users a simple process to transfer funds across borders in UK and Europe.

In addition, the company’s new app would also provide its customers with multi-currency accounts, along with card and partner card options for users.

Dzing interim CEO and chief product officer Max Kharchenko said: “We at Dzing are convinced that consumers deserve a financial services partner that evolves with them and anticipates their needs at every stage of life. We’ve combined the long-term savings uses of a traditional bank with the flexibility of a challenger bank, to support a truly modern way of living.

“The app will be the perfect, secure, and easy to use companion for travellers, students, freelancers, and business customers, who want to be able to manage their finances and send money abroad from the palm of their hand.”

Dzing said that its new offering will combine the customer centric nature of a traditional financial service institution with technological advancements, to meet the demands of the customers.

The company said that it will provide a complete offering, covering everyday account management along with long-term savings features.

In addition, the users will be enabled to pick and choose the required product aspects at a given time, through a ‘snack and share’ approach.

Dzing has secured significant funding from an original seed investor and intends to further expand by the end of 2020, through the additional funding.

Kharchenko added: “This product is designed to put the power back into the consumers hands, removing the worry of currency conversion rates and hidden surcharges for anyone abroad or travelling. We have significant plans in place for truly revolutionary, sustainable technology, set to change the nature of banking today.”