DXC Technology enables its banking customers to transform their businesses using Temenos cloud-native, modern technology

DXC Technology partners with Temenos. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

DXC Technology reached a strategic partnership deal with Temenos, a software provider for banks and financial services, to advance the digital transformation strategy for its large bank customers.

The partnership combines DXC’s cloud hosting, implementation and integration strengths with Temenos banking software.

The companies would work together to provide large bank customers with optimal modernisation approach, addressing competitive, regulatory, cost and innovation drivers.

DXC Luxoft analytics and engineering executive vice president Dmitry Loschinin said: “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Temenos, the market-leading, cloud-native, banking-technology provider.

“Core IT systems play a central role in helping banks innovate and deliver next-generation banking services to their customers. And like any major IT transformation, this kind of enterprise-level change needs to be undertaken with the right partners.

“Together with Temenos, DXC’s world-class professional services and deep banking expertise will empower banking customers to begin their IT modernisation journey, focusing on their core business strengths while we address the implementation.”

Through the expanded partnership, DXC and Temenos aim to support the large banks through their transformation journey.

The partnership would enable the large banks to compete with challengers through the rapid adaption of business models and differentiated service offering to customers.

With the combined strengths of DXC and Temenos, large bank customers can adopt a modern core banking solution, and benefit from adopting a fully hosted solution.

Temenos CEO Max Chuard said: “We are delighted to announce this strategic agreement with DXC, a proven partner for delivering strategic transformation of complex, mission-critical IT systems for financial services firms.

“This joint go-to-market strategy with DXC is a new channel to market for Temenos, which will accelerate our penetration in the large banks segment, notably with the U.S. market, representing approximately 60% of the total third-party market spend.

“Together, we seek to help larger banks with complex, legacy IT architectures break down silos, reduce IT complexity and costs, and gain greater speed to market. We can help DXC’s customers accelerate their business transformation and provide outstanding customer experiences.”