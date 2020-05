PeoplesBank is a leader in innovation, corporate responsibility, environmental sustainability, and employee engagement

Digital-only ZYNLO Bank selects Madison, Wisconsin, for launch. (Credit:Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

ZYNLO Bank (ZYNLO), a digital-only startup powered by PeoplesBank, has launched in Madison, Wisconsin. As a comprehensive digital bank offering, ZYNLO provides a wide range of online and mobile banking, P2P, and mobile pay service, as well as a 24/7 call center. It also offers security as all deposits are insured in full through FDIC and DIF. PeoplesBank is a mutually chartered bank, based in Holyoke, Massachusetts, that is known for its corporate values of innovation and environmental sustainability.

“Our assessments indicated that a digital bank offering, backed by the security of a community bank, would be an advantage to consumers in Madison,” explained Tom Senecal, President and CEO of PeoplesBank. “We are also a bank that values environmental sustainability, having built three LEED-certified banking centers. Digital banking is probably the most environmentally friendly banking solution that we have been able to offer to date.”

Mr. Senecal noted that several factors stood out that made Madison an ideal digital banking launch market, including its fast population growth and significant levels of higher education, as well as a large portion of its population in the 25- to 44-year-old category, which is theoretically predisposed to digital banking.

A fee-free account, ZYNLO features Zyng, a benefit that rounds up debit card purchases to the nearest dollar and deposits the difference into the customer’s savings account. ZYNLO is also matching those roundups 100% for the first 100 days and then 10% after that for an added savings boost.

Another popular feature is the Early Pay feature, which gives customers access to their direct deposit funds up to two days in advance of deposit into their account. An alert feature is also offered on ZYNLO accounts that provide customers with daily balance information as well as upcoming scheduled payments notifications.

Free ATM transactions are also available at 55,000 Allpoint locations.

“We know that a digital bank is not for everyone,” noted Mr. Senecal. “Yet, for those with busy lifestyles looking for a way to manage their finances with ease, we feel that ZYNLO is the answer. And, its digital efficiencies allow us to, in turn, offer additional customer benefits like Zyng and Early Pay.”

ZYNLO is currently only offered to customers in Madison, Wisconsin and Anchorage, Alaska.