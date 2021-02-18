Tbricks is a next-generation, cross-asset trading system optimized for low latency, high throughput and scalability

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), the digital assets financial services company, and Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced the launch of `Access’, a front-to-back trading, portfolio, and risk management solution that enables the trading of cryptocurrencies and crypto derivatives across several platforms.

Access is powered by Itiviti’s Tbricks, an award-winning trade automation technology and infrastructure that is recognized globally as one of the most popular institutional trading platforms available.

The launch of `Access’ comes as institutional investors are making a wholesale shift into digital assets, driven by dwindling returns in traditional assets and escalating fiscal stimuli fueling rising concerns about inflation.

Access provides investors with an aggregated order book across exchanges, and the ability to ensure best execution across their previously disparate liquidity pools. Execution, order and portfolio management are streamlined for investors through a robust front, middle, back office with real time risk and P&L.

Tbricks is a next-generation, cross-asset trading system optimized for low latency, high throughput and scalability. Already in use with many tier one sell-side firms and banks, today’s launch will mean that clients of these firms will now have instant ability to trade crypto currencies and manage their risk and portfolio in the same way as any other traditional asset classes.

Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, commented: “This launch provides yet another onramp for institutional adoption of Bitcoin and Digital Assets. Itiviti has a proven track record in providing market leading technology for traditional asset classes to both buy-side and sell-side institutional investors. Diginex brings many years of experience in crypto and digital assets combined with a robust approach to compliance and risk management.”

Continued Byworth: “We see increasing demand for cryptocurrency exposure from institutional investors and believe this will be a dominant theme in 2021. With the launch of Access, investors can now manage their portfolios using institutional technology that is tailored specifically for cryptocurrencies.”

“We are excited to announce our growing partnership with Diginex,” said Rob Mackay, CEO of Itiviti. “With the integration and launch of Access on Tbricks, trading across different crypto exchanges will now be open to institutional investors across the globe and expose them to Itiviti’s advanced automated trading technology.”

Source: Company Press Release