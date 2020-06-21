The collaboration is expected to result in around $50m of incremental savings for Diebold Nixdorf by 2023

Diebold Nixdorf extends partnership with Accenture for digital transformation. (Credit: Pixabay/Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke)

US-based financial and retail technology firm Diebold Nixdorf has extended its partnership with Accenture to advance its digital and cloud transformation programme.

The digital transformation programme includes streamlining of Diebold Nixdorf’s finance, human resources, IT and sales systems.

The collaboration is expected to result in around $50m of incremental savings for Diebold Nixdorf by 2023, along with improving business productivity, consolidating operations and performance and enabling investment in growth opportunities.

Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer Gerrard Schmid said: “Partnering with Accenture enables us to meaningfully accelerate our digital roadmap and DN Now transformation program.

“Automation, improved applications and more agile processes will not only provide better operational performance, but also an enhanced customer experience through new services and solutions.”

Accenture will move the corporate IT systems of Diebold Nixdorf to the cloud

The accelerated digital transformation programme is planned to leverage digital automation tools and facilitate an agile and customer-focused workforce.

The corporate IT systems of Diebold Nixdorf will be migrated to the cloud, and the global processes and applications for the company’s 22,000 employees across more than 100 countries will be improved.

The current agreement is an extension to the long-standing relationship between the two companies to deliver business transformation across Diebold Nixdorf.

Accenture North America CEO Jimmy Etheredge said: “In this period of great uncertainty, leaders are seeking ways to reinvent their businesses and build operational agility in order to respond to the unpredictable.

“Diebold Nixdorf’s bold steps today will help the company continue to innovate, to drive business performance and value. We are pleased to partner with Diebold Nixdorf to realize its vision.”

