2C2P is a full-suite payments platform that helps businesses securely accept payments across online, mobile and offline channels

Deutsche Bank in Vienna – Austria. (Credit: Deutsche Bank AG.)

Deutsche Bank has launched an advanced payments platform to enable its clients in Thailand to facilitate local collections through 2C2P payments platform.

2C2P is a full-suite payments platform that helps businesses securely accept payments across online, mobile and offline channels, along with providing issuing, payout, remittance and digital goods services.

With the 2C2P’s platform, the bank’s corporate clients in Thailand will be enabled to effectively collect funds from a wide range of online banking and non-banking channels to enhance their business.

The channels include internet and mobile banking, ATM and branches, as well as mobile payment options such as True Money, LINE Pay, Alipay, WeChat Pay and PromptPay.

Deutsche Bank APAC corporate cash management head Chintan Shah said: “This platform addresses emerging client needs in the rapidly changing payment landscape in Thailand and we are confident that by making this new collection tool available to our clients, they will see the direct benefits, notably by being able to boost their business performance through a direct sales model.

“ASEAN is a key market for us and we are committed to continuing to bring more innovative solutions to our clients in this fast-growing part of the world.”

Deutsche Bank’s corporate clients can tap on 2C2P’s diverse payment features, including instalment payments, recurring payments and multi-currency converters to match their business models requirement.

Once the clients select their preferred payment channel, 2C2P’s system will securely process the payment orders and provides real-time data for corporate clients to monitor and perform post-sales activities.

Also, the bank’s corporate clients can benefit from 2C2P’s other services including card and wallet issuing, along with digital bills aggregation.

2C2P is a secure and certified payments platform that provides comprehensive payment services in Southeast Asia, from acquiring solutions to issuing solutions.

It has designed and developed the solutions for e-commerce and m-commerce businesses and customised the solutions for financial institutions.

2C2P Thailand CEO Piyachart Ratanaprasartporn said: “We are honoured to work with Deutsche Bank to empower their corporate clients to accept payments digitally, amidst the rising trend of digital payments adoption by consumers.

“We are confident that our payments expertise and tools will enable businesses to make smarter and quicker decisions as they transition to an online and mobile-first environment.”