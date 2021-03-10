Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services

Deutsche Bank Twin Towers in Frankfurt, Germany. (Credit: Thomas Wolf/Wikipedia.)

Deutsche Bank today announced the launch of GEM Connect, a component-based solution designed to address workflow challenges across collections, payments, funding and FX in APAC markets with capital restrictions.

Developed by the bank’s Corporate Bank and Fixed Income & Currencies business units in APAC, GEM Connect links treasury processes together into automated workflows, simplifying complex processes for clients moving money to, from and across markets with capital restrictions.

Using any combination of GEM Connect’s components, such as its rules-based FX execution tool and payment and hedge matching solution, Deutsche Bank is able to provide a one-stop liquidity and FX management solution for its clients in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, Korea, Mainland China, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.

GEM Connect will also be rolled out in other emerging markets outside of the region.

APAC Head of Corporate Bank and Fixed Income & Currencies, David Lynne, said: “By removing manual processes and currency risk in intra-company cross-border transactions involving emerging markets, Deutsche Bank addresses real problems faced by our corporate clients. GEM Connect is a turning point. It will play a key role in helping treasurers to better manage their liquidity both at group and subsidiary levels. We will continue to invest in integrated platform technology in order to provide seamless client solutions.”

