German investment bank and financial services company Deutsche Bank has announced the availability of digital signatures for clients in Asia Pacific, following its global launch in 2018.

Deutsche Bank said that the cross-border document and contract signing is a time-consuming process, and the digital solution is expected to streamline and accelerate the client experience.

Deutsche Bank APAC cash products head Chintan Shah said: “We strive to streamline our clients’ processes wherever possible to support their business demands, and we believe that solutions like digital signatures are a key way to achieve this.”

Deutsche Bank implements digital signatures for BASF

Deutsche Bank has introduced its first digitally signed document in the Asia Pacific for BASF’s Regional Treasury Centre (RTC) in Hong Kong.

BASF is a Germany-based chemical producer and long-term client of the bank and marks the first Deutsche Bank client to use the new solution in the Asia Pacific.

BASF – Asia Pacific regional treasurer Jimmy Lui said: “Being a regional treasury, we often execute agreements with our banking providers that impact a number of our entities across the region.

“Having a digital signing process that is available in all markets where we operate, makes banking with Deutsche Bank easy and efficient. This development also aligns with our corporate focus to drive digitalisation in our processes.”

Deutsche Bank said that the new digital solution enables its clients to accelerate the opening of accounts, sign documents and agree on contracts with the bank, and is available to across 21 countries worldwide.

