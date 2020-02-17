A unique feature of this new card is that it can be approved online before making the first travel purchase. All points accumulated with this co-branded card will be available for redemption for all travel related products and/or services at Despegar

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”) a leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that its Brazilian subsidiary Decolar launched a co-branded credit card in partnership with Visa Inc. and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. for the Brazilian market. A unique feature of this new card is that it can be approved online before making the first travel purchase. All points accumulated with this co-branded card will be available for redemption for all travel related products and/or services at Despegar.

“With this initiative Passaporte Decolar, Despegar’s loyalty program becomes one of the main reward programs in Brazil, as the Company further strengthens its strategy of deepening customer engagement and enhancing brand awareness. We are leaders in innovation and consistently seek to elevate our customers’ travel journey experience while at the same time rewarding them for their loyalty,” commented Alexandre Moshe, General Manager at Decolar.

“This loyalty program brings together three solid brands, with high expertise in e-commerce and leaders in their respective sectors. It also adds further value to our portfolio of cards, offering customers, including those who do not have a bank account, the exclusive benefits of Passaporte Decolar. We are very excited with this initiative,” commented Rogerio Magno Panca, executive superintendent of Digital Cards and Payments – Santander Brazil.

“Together with Santander and Despegar, we have deepened our focus on understanding the behavior and consumption patterns of the Brazilian tourist and recognize consumers who seek real experiences, with a more connected and balanced lifestyle. This solution offers more benefits that serve them, making the journey of those who travel more complete – whether for corporate or leisure trips,” noted Fernando Pantaleão, VP & Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring – Visa Brazil.

Source: Company Press Release