The new payment system will enable Alipay users to make cross-country payments without needing to withdraw cash or perform cross-app money transfer

Image: DaraPay partners with Alipay to offer scan and pay services for Chinese tourists. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Cambodia-based mobile payment services provider DaraPay has established a partnership with Alipay, operated by Ant Financial, to provide scan and pay services using Alipay app for Chinese tourists.

Under the collaboration, Alipay will serve all DaraPay merchants through more than 3,000 outlets in Phnom Penh, Kandal, Kampong Cham, Siem Reap and Battambang provinces.

The new partnership is aimed at enabling both companies to integrate their systems and offer a flexible, on-demand digital payment solution for Chinese tourists during their Cambodia tour.

DaraPay general manager Phok Ratha said: “We are excited to work with Alipay. Through this collaboration, Alipay users can now benefit from the convenience, simplicity, and security of our integrated system and merchant partners while enjoying their vacation in Cambodia.”

Alipay and its regional partners serve more than 1.2bn users

The new payment system is set to enable Alipay users to make cross-country payments without needing to withdraw cash or perform cross-app money transfer. Instead, users can simply scan the special QR code at DaraPay-enabled merchant partners to complete the purchase.

DaraPay’s merchant partners are set to offer benefits for Chinese tourists through payment services including transactions at restaurants, cafés and supermarkets or payment for services including ride-hailing, hotel and entertainments.

DaraPay is a joint venture between Canadia Investment Holding (CIH) and Fullerton Financial Capital (FFC), a subsidiary of Fullerton Financial Holdings (FHH) of Singapore, and has more than 3,000 merchant partners.

DaraPay operates as a mobile wallet and payments business in Cambodia, and provides local money remittance, cash-in/cash out, utilities bill payments, phone top-up, bill payment, e-commerce payment, merchant payment, loan repayment, payroll service, mobile wallet and other financial related products.

Ratha added: “The partnership with Alipay is an important step that takes DaraPay to the next level of our business development. We do not only collaborate with local businesses but we are also actively working with international partners as part of our new strategic roadmap to enter a new horizon.

“In the future, we are looking to collaborate with other international partners to bring better and more innovative services to cater to our customers both the locals and international ones.”