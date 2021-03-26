The partnership gives Curve Credit customers a secure platform

Curve and Equifax UK partner on consumer credit solution. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Equifax UK, the business and consumer insights expert, has signed an exclusive agreement with UK consumer fintech and payment card app Curve to deliver comprehensive verification and ID solutions to its new personal finance product, Curve Credit. Powered by Open Banking, Curve Credit allows consumers to ‘Go Back in Time’ and pay later via instalments on transactions made with their Curve card.

Rich bureau datasets, as well as leading know your customer (KYC) identity and income verification technology from Equifax, enables robust credit assessments to be carried out whilst supporting regulatory compliance. The agreement provides Curve Credit with market-specific scores that assess a customer’s credit risk and affordability helping to make accurate credit decisions at the point of application and allowing new customers to be on boarded quickly.

The partnership gives Curve Credit customers a secure platform, enabling responsible lending and borrowing decisions to be made efficiently, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Gary Brown, Sales Director at Equifax UK, said: “Curve Credit’s unique solution offers customers greater autonomy and flexibility over their personal finance decisions, which is extremely important in the current climate. We’re delighted to be partnering with Curve, providing insightful data and best-in-class technology, to support responsible credit decisions that put consumers in control.”

Paul Harrald, Head of Curve Credit, said: “Curve Credit is focused on empowering consumers to make better financial decisions. Equifax’s world-class data service and technical expertise, combined with their challenger mindset and clear commitment to the Open Banking experience, makes them the best possible partner in this mission.”

This collaboration with Curve sees Equifax which is already a CRA partner to many of the UK’s leading financial services organisations further increase the adoption of its credit services solutions among the UK’s leading fintechs and expands its presence in the online consumer payments space.

