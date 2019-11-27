Credit Suisse announces the internal launch of AccessFintech's trading exception management solution

Image: Credit Suisse headquarters at Paradeplatz in Zürich, Switzerland. Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Wolf/Wikipedia.

Following a successful pilot, Credit Suisse has gone live with AccessFintech’s Global Exception Network, taking an important step towards streamlining exception management resolution across the Prime Brokerage industry. The new technology will reduce the time needed to resolve exceptions and help clear bottlenecks that could prevent trade settlements. It will promote better client servicing, minimize sanctions and reduce costs for all parties.

This exception management solution is now broadly accessible to financial market industry participants. It leverages a next generation technology platform that standardizes and simplifies trading workflows across the buy and sell side, thereby enabling greater control, cost reduction, transparency and collaboration to proactively address trade settlement issues. As the AccessFintech network grows, the time required to resolve operational trading issues across the industry will be reduced, while the standard of client service will continue to improve.

Inessa Even, who leads Global Markets Strategic Investments at Credit Suisse, commented: “Through AccessFintech we are implementing a next generation client servicing solution, which has the potential to drive standardization of virtually any multi-party operational workflow. Credit Suisse made a strategic investment in AccessFintech last year because of the opportunity it presented to drive this type of infrastructure impact.”

Roy Saadon, CEO of AccessFintech, said: “The existing settlement process involves many participants and is highly complex, bi-lateral and inefficient. The impact of this is due to increase with the enforcement of forthcoming Central Securities Depositories Regulation. Industry standardization is important to maximize efficiencies across the market, and our open access exception management service is a great example of that. We are excited to be working with Credit Suisse on this effort.”

Source: Company Press Release