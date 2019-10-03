The new credit card offers card members one of the Bank's strongest value credit cards with unlimited 1% cash back rewards on every dollar spend

Image: Credit One Bank has launched new cash back rewards card backed by American Express Network. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Credit One Bank.

Credit One Bank, a leading credit card issuer with more than 11 million active accounts, and American Express announced a new cash back rewards credit card issued by Credit One Bank: the Credit One Bank American Express Card.

This new credit card offers card members one of the Bank’s strongest value credit cards with unlimited 1% cash back rewards on every dollar spent – from groceries to gas, apparel to travel, dining to entertainment, and more. This credit card is the first Credit One Bank card issued on the American Express Network.

“The new Credit One Bank American Express Card offers our card members more choice and value while broadening our credit card offerings overall,” said Robert DeJong, chief executive officer, Credit One Bank. “And, at the same time, we’re offering customers the chance to earn more cash back rewards, on every purchase, wherever they use the card. American Express is a leader in rewards and loyalty, and we are proud to offer our customers a strong product with the security and value of the American Express Network.”

This credit card will offer a wide range of unique discounts from leading brands through Amex Offers, as well as early access to concert and event tickets from American Express Experiences. Additional features and benefits include*:

Unlimited 1% cash back rewards on all purchases

Retail & Return Protection

Travel Accident Insurance

Extended Warranty Coverages

“We look forward to partnering with Credit One Bank, one of the fastest growing issuers in the industry, to offer their customers a card with the strongest value, rewards and services of any Credit One Bank credit card,” said William Stredwick, senior vice president, Global Network Services, American Express. “This partnership expands and extends the backing of our brand to more people, providing important card protections, offers and access that only American Express is known for.”

These benefits combined with Credit One Bank’s industry leading mobile app make this one of the most compelling new credit card programs available today for existing and prospective Credit One Bank card members.

Source: Company Press Release