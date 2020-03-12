Crédit Agricole has chosen Fiorano’s HIP solution to reduce time and cost needed for integrating applications with the core banking system, Flexcube

Fiorano will drive digital core banking integration for Crédit Agricole. (Credit: Pixabay/hamonazaryan1)

Crédit Agricole Egypt, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, has selected US-based Fiorano Software for its Fiorano Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP), to enhance its service offerings and delivery of new products and services.

The bank intends tap on Fiorano’s HIP solution to reduce time and cost needed for integrating applications with its core banking system, Flexcube.

Crédit Agricole Egypt said that it aims to have a new integration platform capable of carrying out data migration of existing parameters and business logic easily.

The Fiorano platform is said to enable the bank digital ready through its API Management integration, and would deliver a competitive edge to the bank.

Fiorano HIP is designed with advanced microservices based architecture

The Fiorano HIP is designed with advanced microservices based architecture, which allows a real-time information exchange across the bank, to shift its focus from non-productive maintenance plans to value-creation projects.

In addition, the B2B integration capabilities of the platform would connect the bank with its extended network of channels and external partners, to provide agility and transform the business and operating models of the bank.

Established in 1995, Fiorano Software is a provider of hybrid integration and API technology that enables interoperability, profitability and new revenue streams.

With offices located across the world, the company operates through a global network of technology partners and resellers.

Furthermore, it serves companies including AT&T Wireless, Boeing, L’Oréal, NASA, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Aboitiz Power, Canadia Bank, US Coast Guard and Vodafone.

Fiorano Software EMEA business development director SS Tarak said: “Crédit Agricole opted for Fiorano to enhance its integration platform into a best-of-breed architecture model that would streamline the implementation process and provide seamless integration between all applications while providing API-based future capabilities.”