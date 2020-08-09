Core Bank’s Private Client Group offers a high-touch and holistic approach to financial relationships, providing a dedicated single point of contact for all Core Bank resources

Core Bank announces the roll out of their Private Client Group. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Core Bank is pleased to announce the formal introduction of their Private Client Group, featuring Private Banking Services, Trust Administration, and Investment Management. Craig McGarry, Executive Vice President, leads the team with his breadth of expertise and extensive knowledge in trust, estate planning, taxation, and investment strategy.

“Consistent with the mission of Core Bank, the Private Client Group will provide financial services designed to provide remarkable, personalized service tailored to the unique needs of our private clients,” stated McGarry.

John Sorrell, President and CEO, says, “The Private Client Group was designed to integrate Core Bank’s existing fiduciary and trust solutions with exceptional private banking services. We’ve assembled a team with vast experience, and a passion for service and excellence. I’m confident that our clients will be pleased, and well served, with all that Core Bank has to offer.”

Source: Company Press Release