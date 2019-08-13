Taylor, who was named one of PaymentSource’s Most Influential Women in Payments in 2019, brings nearly 30 years of financial services experience, most recently as executive vice president at Mastercard

Image: Colleen Taylor to lead Wells Fargo Merchant Services. Photo: courtesy of Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Colleen Taylor will join Wells Fargo as head of Wells Fargo Merchant Services, responsible for the strategic direction and management of the merchant services business and a joint venture with Fiserv. She will report to Danny Peltz, head of Treasury, Merchant and Payment Solutions.

Taylor, who was named one of PaymentSource’s Most Influential Women in Payments in 2019, brings nearly 30 years of financial services experience, most recently as executive vice president at Mastercard, where she was responsible for strategic initiatives including driving growth from B2B, government, and new economy payments segments.

“The addition of a strategic leader like Colleen adds to our depth of experience, furthering our commitment in payments and delivering convenient and efficient solutions to businesses of all sizes,” said Peltz.

Previously, Taylor worked for Capitol One, JP Morgan and Chase Manhattan Bank in various payment and merchant roles. In addition, she spent a number of years with Wells Fargo and Wachovia in Treasury Management.

Taylor is a Spelman College graduate and received her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She will be based in New York City and join Wells Fargo on Aug. 26.

Wells Fargo Merchant Services is a leader in the electronic payment services industry, providing a full range of credit, debit and mobile payment acceptance solutions, and is ranked the No. 2 eCommerce merchant acquirer in the U.S. by the Nilson Report.

Source: Company Press Release