The multi-year agreement provides retailer with consumer private label and co-brand credit card services

Meijer customers can apply for a Citi Retail Services-backed Meijer credit card. (Credit: Business Wire)

Citi Retail Services today announced a long-term agreement to provide private label and co-brand credit card services for Meijer.

The privately-owned and family-operated Midwestern retailer has more than 245 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The agreement with Citi Retail Services – one of North America’s largest and most experienced retail credit solution providers – will be focused on delivering a best-in-class, innovative payment experience and continuing to drive loyalty among the retailer’s valued customer base.

“We are proud to be partnering with Meijer to further grow their credit card portfolio and expand digital brand engagement with their loyal customers,” said Craig Vallorano, Head of Citi Retail Services. “This retail industry pioneer is a tremendous addition to Citi Retail Services’ family of iconic brands, and we look forward to bringing innovative offerings to their customers for years to come.”

“At Meijer, we’re always looking for ways to provide value to our customers,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We believe this new relationship with Citi Retail Services will extend benefits to our customers while also providing them yet another way to shop our stores.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Citi will become the exclusive issuer of the Meijer private label and co-brand credit card program beginning on February 24, 2020. Meijer cardholders can expect to receive new cards in the mail in mid-February. Meijer customers can apply for a Citi Retail Services-backed Meijer credit card beginning March 1, 2020. New cardholders will receive $10 off their first purchase at Meijer, save 10 cents per gallon at Meijer gas stations every day, earn a $10 reward for every $750 spent and receive exclusive savings offerings.

Source: Company Press Release