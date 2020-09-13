The new partnership with Citi Retail Services will be focused on delivering a seamless digital loyalty and financing experience to Wayfair customers in the US

Citi Retail Services partners with Wayfair. (Credit: Antonio Vernon/Wikipedia.)

Citi Retail Services and Wayfair, one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced a long-term partnership to provide a new private label Wayfair Credit Card and co-brand Wayfair Mastercard with compelling rewards and benefits for Wayfair customers.

This new partnership with Citi Retail Services – one of North America’s largest and most experienced retail credit solution providers – will be focused on delivering a seamless digital loyalty and financing experience to Wayfair customers in the U.S.

Starting today, the Wayfair Credit Card and Wayfair Mastercard will offer 5% back in rewards or financing up to 60 months on eligible Wayfair purchases. In addition, Wayfair Mastercard cardmembers will earn:

3% back in rewards at qualifying grocery stores

2% back in rewards for qualifying online purchases

1% back in rewards on all other qualifying purchases

The cards have no annual fee and rewards do not expire. Customers will also receive $40 off their first qualifying Wayfair purchase of $250 or more.

“At Wayfair, we are focused on creating the best possible shopping experience for home, and that includes delivering the best value while making it as easy as possible for customers to shop millions of items for every room in the home. With the Wayfair Credit Card and Wayfair Mastercard, we are also able to reward our loyal customers with more added perks and benefits than ever before,” said Larry Lataif, Head of U.S. Consumer Financing, Wayfair. “We are pleased to partner with Citi Retail Services to make it even more rewarding for our customers to create a home they love.”

“With ecommerce continuing to surge in popularity, we are thrilled to partner with Wayfair to provide customers with seamless, convenient financing embedded in the path to purchase,” said Craig Vallorano, Head of Citi Retail Services. “Our new credit card program with Wayfair further diversifies our CRS portfolio, offering innovative financing options for consumers across a wide array of leading brands spanning brick-and-mortar and e-commerce.”

“Today’s consumers are looking for products and services that simplify their lives, meet their needs and express their lifestyle,” said Meredith Spatz, Executive Vice President in North America for Mastercard. “As we all are spending more time at home, we are excited to work with Citi and Wayfair to provide Wayfair customers with a convenient and rewarding program that enables them to make purchases towards their home and beyond.”

Source: Company Press Release