Multi-year agreement will bring U.S. customers rich rewards and flexibility offered by the airline’s newly revamped Aeroplan loyalty program

Chase, Air Canada and Mastercard announce partnership to launch a credit card in the US. (Credit: Alina Kuptsova from Pixabay)

Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer, and Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline and a Star Alliance founding member, announced a strategic partnership that will make Chase the exclusive issuer of the airline’s Aeroplan U.S. credit card. As a part of this partnership, Mastercard will become the exclusive payments network for the new offering in the U.S.

The announcement comes one month after Air Canada launched its transformed Aeroplan loyalty program, which brings more value, increased flexibility, unparalleled access to Air Canada, and flight rewards with over 35 partner airlines.

“We are delighted to partner with Chase and Mastercard to relaunch our U.S. co-brand credit card. Chase’s many strengths, including digital innovation, customer service excellence and a world-class brand, will help us deliver a best-in-class product for US-based Aeroplan members,” said Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty and eCommerce, Air Canada. “The strength of the newly transformed Aeroplan program combined with this partnership will drive significant growth and engagement—focusing on the over two million U.S. residents with strong ties on both sides of the border.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Air Canada, a company we greatly admire, on a new credit card for U.S. consumers,” said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. “We look forward to jointly offering innovative perks and flexible rewards delivered as part of the transformed Aeroplan loyalty program.”

“Mastercard, Air Canada, and Chase share the same commitment to putting the cardholder at the center – providing meaningful experiences that support everyday spending and passion points,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, President, U.S. Issuers at Mastercard. “We look forward to working with these terrific partners to deliver a compelling value proposition that resonates with cardholders.”

Aeroplan will also become a transfer partner in Chase’s Ultimate Rewards program, starting in late 2021.

The new Aeroplan Credit Card from Chase is expected to launch in late 2021.

Source: Company Press Release