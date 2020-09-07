Charlgate operates under the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFid) and is a Member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF)

Charlgate acquires fxview.com. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Charlgate Ltd, recently announced the successful acquisition of a rare three decade old domain name, fxview.com, for an undisclosed amount. With the purchase, Charlgate Ltd will relaunch its retail focused services under this new URL fxview.com to cater to the European retail clients.

Forex / CFD investments are essentially a trader’s views and opinions about short term and long term macroeconomic developments across various economic regions.

Fxview.com will offer multiple tools for traders to help them form more effective and clear views about the markets. As a start, clients of fxview.com will have access to trade ideas by Signal Centre, chart pattern recognition by Autochartist, trade ideas by portfolios.com, indicator packages and trader tools by fxblue, daily research reports along with host of technology tools and a 24 hour multilingual support desk. In terms of trading platforms as well, fxview.com is taking a liberal approach by offering multiple platforms like MT4, MT5 and ActTrader to its clients.

“We have acquired the premium domain, fxview.com, to represent our core values and industry leading products and services,” said Daniela Egli, Director Charlgate Ltd. She further went on to say that the company aims to provide clients the most comprehensive trading experience by offering ultra low commission, razor thin spreads and a clutter-free trading environment.

Premium domains are a rarity in today’s time, and therefore known to have huge market value. These unique domains are a boon for website traffic and they come with a domain authority that enhances the website’s search engine rank.

With a focus on providing competitive pricing, seamless execution speed, cutting-edge platforms, product range and unparalleled customer support, fxview.com was founded to challenge the status quo.

Source: Company Press Release