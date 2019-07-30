Emburse offers a range of corporate card solutions that allow organisations to easily enforce travel and expense policies

Image: Certify, Inc./Chrome River has acquired Emburse. Photo: courtesy of Robert-Owen-Wahl from Pixabay.

Certify, Inc./Chrome River, the largest independent portfolio of travel, expense and payment solutions, announces the acquisition of Emburse, a leading startup provider of virtual and physical cards for business expenses and vendor payments.

San Francisco-based Emburse offers a range of corporate card solutions that allow organizations to easily enforce travel and expense policies, while providing employees and job candidates a simple way to make purchases.

These solutions, ranging from traditional plastic cards to virtual cards delivered via texts or digital wallets, give businesses deeper, real-time insight and control over corporate expenses, by allowing administrators to set granular spending parameters. Emburse has processed hundreds of millions of dollars of company spend over tens of thousands of credit cards, while doubling revenue every year.

“Joining such a prestigious portfolio of travel, expense and invoice management brands will greatly accelerate our ability to expand Emburse’s reach,” said Peter Lai, CEO at Emburse. “We share a common goal in helping organizations control employee spending and reduce expense fraud, all while providing a user-friendly and flexible solution to both frequent and infrequent card users.”

Emburse is being added to the leading portfolio of global spend management brands, which includes Abacus, Captio, Certify, Chrome River, Nexonia, and Tallie. Emburse will initially be integrated into the Abacus expense management platform, further strengthening Abacus’ capabilities in supporting real-time expense reporting.

“Adding Emburse to Abacus will enable the next major step in real-time expense reporting innovation by providing policy insight in advance of the purchase,” said Omar Qari, co-founder and general manager of Abacus. “This exciting new capability will continue to reduce customer liability, while improving the overall employee and interview candidate experience.”

“The acquisition of Emburse demonstrates our continued commitment to bringing valuable innovation that benefits our customers, their employees, and prospective employees, across our brands,” said Nord Samuelson, president of Certify, Inc./Chrome River.

Source: Company Press Release