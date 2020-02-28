The bank will deploy Predict360's ABA-endorsed Compliance Management solution that features configurable workflows for compliance monitoring and testing along with document management, assessments functionality and business intelligence (BI) reporting

Central Pacific Bank selects 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence solution. (Credit: Markus Spiske from Pixabay)

360factors, Inc. announced today that Hawaii-based Central Pacific Bank selected the company’s Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to streamline its compliance management processes, including standardizing and integrating compliance review across the organization while automating their compliance review reporting.

“360factors’ solutions are designed to address the needs of mid-market banks and financial institutions who require easy-to-use, intuitive solutions that are quick to deploy and cost-effective,” said Carl L. McCauley, CEO of 360factors, Inc. “We look forward to working with Central Pacific Bank to as they continue to advance and scale their compliance management initiatives.”

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking, financial services and technology industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with organizations seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

Source: Company Press Release