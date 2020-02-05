Hanweck and FT Options services will be integrated with Cboe Information Solutions, which provides a suite of data solutions, analytics and indices

Cboe Global Markets, the company that owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, has completed the acquisition of two data analytics firms Hanweck and FT Options, for an undisclosed amount.

Hanweck Associates is a New York-based real-time data analytics firm. The company offers risk analytics as-a-service. FT Providers is a Chicago-based portfolio management company, commonly referred to as FT Options.

Hanweck and FT Options will now be integrated with Cboe Information Solutions that offers a suite of data solutions, analytics and indices, enabling market participants to understand and access Cboe markets.

By offering real-time risk and margin analytics on global derivatives markets, Hanweck helps in providing visibility and clarity to capital and balance sheet constraints of banks, brokers/dealers, hedge funds, central counterparties and exchanges.

The firm is expected to help the clients of Cboe to better understand how their balance sheet can be optimised using real-time margin calculations of non-linear instruments.

FT Options provides a suite of customisable, automated, integrated applications that offer research and analytics functionality for options, futures and light exotics for proprietary trading firms, hedge funds and separately managed accounts.

Hanweck and FT Options additions to enable Cboe to further enhance customer experience

With FT Options, Cboe clients could benefit from the tools to better manage risk, receive clarity on FLEX and OTC valuations, and find market dislocations easily.

Cboe’s Information Solutions has been designed for optimum customer experience across the life cycle of a transaction, from pretrade to at-trade and post-trade, by providing insights, alpha opportunities, portfolio optimisations, risk management clarity and execution services.

By adding Hanweck and FT Options to its solution, it can further enhance customer experience through improved visibility into portfolio and balance sheet risk.

Cboe Global Markets chairman, president and CEO Ed Tilly said: “Bringing data and analytics firms that pioneer unique information solutions to Cboe helps us accelerate the pace of innovation and better serve our global clients.

“Adding Hanweck and FT Options to our Information Solutions group will help us deliver a more integrated product suite in less time and support trading through better asset pricing and risk management software. We are excited to welcome the Hanweck and FT Options teams to Cboe Global Markets.”