AUSIEX is one of major providers of trade execution, settlement and portfolio admin solutions in Australia

CBA to sell Australian Investment Exchange to Nomura Research Institute. (Credit: Commonwealth Bank of Australia.)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has agreed to sell the Australian Investment Exchange (AUSIEX) to Japan-based Nomura Research Institute (NRI), for $85m in cash.

Following the completion of the acquisition, NRI is expected to offer AUSIEX a globally recognized securities transaction management system and other specialized system development and operations knowledge.

Besides, it is also anticipated to invest in the development of new services, and strengthen the business base.

NRI chairman, president and CEO, representative director Shingo Konomoto said: “We are pleased that AUSIEX and its highly experienced and well-respected team will be joining our group.

“We have great ambitions to grow the business and are focussed on empowering employees and delivering long-term value for institutional and advised clients. We look forward to working closely with the team and will continue to deliver the same high standards of service and products going forward.”

AUSIEX is the wholesale business division of Commonwealth Securities, a subsidiary of CBA, and trades under the brand name CommSec Adviser Services, to provide trade execution, settlement and portfolio admin solutions.

The company claimed that it services more than 10,000 independent financial advisors (IFAs) and major financial institutions, through its in-house developed IT systems and standardised operations.

Under the transaction, broking operations, licence and assets of AUSIEX, along with the CBA’s retail broking business, will be acquired by the NRI, while CBA will retain its core strategy CommSec.

In addition, CBA will continue offering its Accelerator Cash Account and investment lending products, under its banking licence, and will not be included in the transction.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other conditions and is expected to complete in the first half of 2021.

CommSec executive general manager Richard Burns said: “AUSIEX is a strong business and its clients and employees will benefit from NRI’s investment and ambition to be the market leader in wholesale broking and portfolio administration services.”