Morgan Stanley's office on Times Square. (Credit: Wikipedia/Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA)

Morgan Stanley has selected Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management as platform provider to support the entry of its Morgan Stanley Wealth Management into Canada.

Canaccord Genuity is expected to offer a suite of wealth management solutions and technology, along with custody and clearing services to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Canada.

In addition, the company will also support the deployment of a self-directed on-line investing platform and portfolio management advisory solutions for Morgan Stanley’s Canadian business.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Canada president Stuart Raftus said: “We are very pleased to provide the platform for Morgan Stanley in the launch of their Canadian offering.

“It’s a testament to the depth and breadth of Canaccord Genuity’s capabilities, platform, and suite of services, which includes a wide range of wealth management solutions as well as custody and clearing services. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Morgan Stanley in support of this new venture.”

Canaccord Genuity has been an established partner with Shareworks by Morgan Stanley, which offers stock plan consulting and administrative services to Canadian companies.

Morgan Stanley’s wealth management offerings in Canada will include full-service financial advisors, virtual financial advisors, a discount self-directed investing solution and online investment management.

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services, through its offices located in more than 41 countries.

Morgan Stanley work head Brian McDonald said: “The creation of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Canada will add wealth management services to our comprehensive suite of workplace financial solutions.

“Taken together, these solutions will help to maintain and strengthen the competitiveness of Canadian companies by meeting the breadth of their employees’ needs.”