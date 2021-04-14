BNY Mellon is able to tap-into its vast industry expertise and a global footprint that services both asset managers and their intermediaries

BNY Mellon Selected by Charles Schwab Investment Management. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

BNY Mellon has secured a mandate from global investment manager, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., to deliver transfer agency services. BNY Mellon was selected based on its long-term commitment to the transfer agency business, as well as its experience delivering a leading client service model, technology platform and operational services.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide Charles Schwab Investment Management with the ability to help reduce the complexity and costs associated with servicing its clients’ assets,” said Steve Farlese, Head of Investor Solutions Products at BNY Mellon. “This is another major step for BNY Mellon in continuing to provide an aligned operational structure that provides direct servicing benefits, streamlines access to investment information and improves efficiencies for our clients and their distribution partners.”

BNY Mellon is able to tap-into its vast industry expertise and a global footprint that services both asset managers and their intermediaries. This wide breath of knowledge is further enhanced by the direct servicing benefits the BNY Mellon OMNISM platform will bring to Charles Schwab Investment Management; along with the global scale, trust, and commitment to resiliency BNY Mellon offers.

Mark Fischer, Chief Financial Officer of Charles Schwab Investment Management, said: “We are eager to work with the BNY Mellon team and have been impressed by its service model, solutions, deep industry experience and the strategic vision they bring to investor solutions.”

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Source: Company Press Release