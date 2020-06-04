As a service partner, Worldline will also route the transactions across all channels, allowing the 8,000 BNP Paribas Fortis business managers within Customer Relationship Centers and in branches

A branch of BNP Paribas bank. (Credit: Henryk Borawski/Wikimedia Commons)

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, has sealed a multi-year contract with BNP Paribas Fortis, a leading financial institution in Belgium and across Europe. Under this agreement, Worldline will set up and operate BNP Paribas Fortis’ omni-channel Contact Service Center (CSC) using WL Contact. Operating in SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) mode, this proven contact center solution will handle all customer interaction, regardless of the communication channel they chose.

As a service partner, Worldline will also route the transactions across all channels, allowing the 8,000 BNP Paribas Fortis business managers within Customer Relationship Centers and in branches to focus on voice, email, chat, social media, and videophone interaction with their customers. WL Contact complies with the highest IT security and data protection standards and is deployed in SaaS mode, integrating seamlessly with BNP Paribas Fortis’ information systems. The solution employs cutting-edge contact center technologies, such as natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and chatbots.

All BNP Paribas Fortis employees will be able to access WL Contact from their office, a branch, at home or on the move (via a mobile phone), as it is available at all times and in all circumstances via a multilingual interface in French, Dutch, English or German.

Daniel de Clerk, COO of BNP Paribas Fortis, commented: “We chose Worldline to build and operate our CSC program in SaaS mode after a lengthy selection process that included an in-depth functional and technical evaluation of WL Contact. This will be a game-changer for BNP Paribas Fortis, and the CSC program will help us to transform the relationship between our bank and our customers, irrespective of their location or the way they contact us.”

Marc-Henri Desportes, Deputy CEO of Worldline, added: “We are delighted to be working with BNP Paribas Fortis again. The trust they have shown in us is a major endorsement of our market positioning and our strategy of offering customer interaction services around the world to our major banking clients. We help them deliver on their digital transformation strategy and increase the satisfaction level of their customers by providing a prompt and appropriate response to each request, regardless of the channel customers decide to use. Our strategy of rolling out WL Contact across Europe and serving leading financial institutions has taken a major step forward with BNP Paribas Fortis’ decision.”

Source: Company Press Release